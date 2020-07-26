Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $165,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

