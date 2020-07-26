Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 191.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 198.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

