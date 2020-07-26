Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $424,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $257,848,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

