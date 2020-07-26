Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $132.77 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 195.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

