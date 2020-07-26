Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 884 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $269.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.40. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

