First Trust Advisors LP Sells 717,065 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 717,065 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $57,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $133.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.