First Trust Advisors LP Has $60.60 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $60,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,789,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,393,000 after acquiring an additional 197,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,007,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,426,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.