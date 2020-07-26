Barclays Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $39.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 461.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.