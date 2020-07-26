Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,320.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,010.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,059.20.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,068.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

