Stephens Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Stephens from $780.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,059.20.

CMG stock opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,068.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $890.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,560,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

