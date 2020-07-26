Deutsche Bank Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,155.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.10 and a 200-day moving average of $890.27. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,067,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

