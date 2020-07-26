Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $32.70 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.31.

CMA stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 98.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

