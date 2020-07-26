Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

NYSE CLR opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,224,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 400.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,571 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $43,231,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

