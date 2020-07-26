New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

