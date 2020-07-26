New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lennox International worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

LII stock opened at $265.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.38.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

