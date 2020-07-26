New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 570 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 721.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

NYSE ANET opened at $236.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.72. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $279.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $2,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,388 shares of company stock worth $14,029,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.