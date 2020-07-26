New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

