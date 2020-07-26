New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.20 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,173,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 388,357 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $16,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,036 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

