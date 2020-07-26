Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $78.64 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

