New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Waters worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 33.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 449,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,089,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Waters by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Waters by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Shares of WAT opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.52 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

