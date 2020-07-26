Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,274.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

