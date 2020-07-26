Washburn Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.