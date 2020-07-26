Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $58.47 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,507 shares of company stock valued at $17,955,907. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

