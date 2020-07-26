Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,406 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 2,639,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,132,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $23,033,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 954,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

