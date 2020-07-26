Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.17 Million in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 417,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,881,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 297,387 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE AXL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $847.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.72.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufact. Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

