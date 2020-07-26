Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 30,983 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,983 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $22,423,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,056,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

NYSE:INSP opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,460. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

