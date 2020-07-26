Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 87,367 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 153.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,367 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Natus Medical worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,137,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,533,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $706.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

