Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.