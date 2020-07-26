Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.42 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $68.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

