Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 235.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Securities downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

