Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.31 Million in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 248,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Tapestry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 156.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after buying an additional 99,939 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,834,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

