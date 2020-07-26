Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 53,500 ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 589.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 378,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

