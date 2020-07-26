Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $3.21 Million Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 238,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 169,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

