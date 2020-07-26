Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 297,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

