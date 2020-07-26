43,051 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $83.43 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,570 shares of company stock valued at $818,509. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.