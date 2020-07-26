Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the highest is ($1.06). Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 496.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of F stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 295,409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

