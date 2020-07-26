Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $20,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

