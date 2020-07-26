Telsey Advisory Group Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $105.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

