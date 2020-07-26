First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of CMS Energy worth $59,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,973,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,697,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.