First Trust Advisors LP Has $52.29 Million Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $52,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 139,580 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

