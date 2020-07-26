First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.02 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of J M Smucker worth $53,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.14 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

