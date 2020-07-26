Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $54,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

