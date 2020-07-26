First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of W W Grainger worth $52,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.62.

NYSE:GWW opened at $341.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.20. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $347.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.52. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

