Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

