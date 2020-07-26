BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.06% of Team worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Team by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Team by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Team by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TISI opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.54. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $236.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

