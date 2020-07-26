Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 515.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

