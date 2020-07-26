BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 106,859 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,859 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.46 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

