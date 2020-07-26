Atlas Brown Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.