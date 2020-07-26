BT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

