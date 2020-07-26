BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tronox by 3,838.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 100.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Tronox Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

